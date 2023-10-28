SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team opened exhibition play with an 81-68 win over Division II Daemen on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. You can hear what first-year SU head Coach Adrian Autry had to say following the win over Daemen by clicking on the video player above.

HOW THE GAME WAS DECIDED

Aside from an early 3-2 Wildcats lead, Syracuse took over the game from the start, leading for nearly the duration of the contest, including by double-digits for the final 32 minutes.

Six different players reached double-figures in the game, led by Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland notching 12 points apiece. Taylor did all of his damage before halftime, connecting on 4-of-6 attempts from behind the arc in the frame. Benny Williams (11), Kyle Cuffe Jr. (11), J.J. Starling (10) and Maliq Brown (10) each reached the mark as well.

In total, all nine players to see the floor for the Orange connected on at least one field goal attempt.

The Orange spread the ball all night, with 50-percent of ‘Cuse’s 34 field goals coming via assists.

Syracuse’s size also proved to be too difficult for the Wildcats, as ‘Cuse scored 48 points in the paint in the contest, compared to just 22 for Daemen.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Copeland filled the stat sheet in the contest, tying or leading the team in points (12), assists (nine) and steals (four). He also added five rebounds on the day.

Starling also had a full day, adding six rebounds and six assists to his 10 points.

Brown was especially efficient in the game, shooting 100-percent (4-for-4) from the field and making both of his free throw attempts.

Syracuse scored 23 points off Wildcat turnovers.

UP NEXT

Syracuse will play its final exhibition contest vs. Division II St. Rose on Wednesday, before opening the regular season on Monday, Nov. 6 vs. New Hampshire. Both games will be played in the JMA Wireless Dome and televised on ACCNX.