SU men’s basketball adds Rider to its non-conference slate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s basketball will welcome Rider to the Carrier Dome on Saturday, Dec. 5. The tip-off time is to be announced.

Series Notes

⦁ The Orange and Broncs will meet for just the second time and for the first time in 70 years.

⦁ The only previous meeting between Syracuse and Rider came on Dec. 5, 1950, and the Orange won, 72-54.

⦁ Rider features sophomore guard Christian Ings, who attended Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, the same institution that former Syracuse players Rick Jackson and Scoop Jardine were enrolled at.

Coach Kevin Baggett enters his ninth season leading Rider’s hoop program. The Broncs finished the 2019-20 campaign with an 18-12 record. Rider finished third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), and their season concluded once the conference championship was canceled because of the pandemic.

Sophomore guard Christian Ings is one of four returning players for the Broncs. He started 18-of-30 contests during his rookie campaign.

Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the season. Syracuse returns four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.). Coach Jim Boeheim is in his 45th season in charge of the program at his alma mater.

Also announced was the game-time for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Syracuse will tipoff against Rutgers at 9:30pm. The game will air on ESPN2.

The full slate of ACC/Big Ten Challenge is below.