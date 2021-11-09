SU men’s basketball tips off tonight

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) with a three point attempt in a game between Syracuse and North Carolina at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse N.Y. March 1, 2021. Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The wait is finally over. The SU men’s basketball season tips off tonight inside the Dome against Lafayette. After a pair of exhibition games, this one actually counts.

Syracuse had an easy time with both Division-II opponents on their schedule beating Pace & Le Moyne by a combined 59 points. Those games weren’t really about the final score though. They were about shaking off the rust and getting ready to hit the ground running to start the regular season.

As Joe Girard says, “Now it’s going to be real. It’s going to bring a different kind of intensity, a different kind of vibe, and we’re all going to have to adapt to that as well. We’re really looking forward to it and we’re still gelling together like I said. We’re going to have a great year.”

Syracuse is coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance last March. The Orange is returning a veteran squad led by Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard in the backcourt. Jim Boeheim is entering his 46th season as head coach of the program.

He brought in three transfers during the offseason — all with experience. His son, Jimmy, is in his fifth year of college while Cole Swider and Symir Torrence have combined to play five years in the Big East. Add highly-touted freshman Benny Williams into the mix and this has all the makings of a very exciting season on the SU Hill.

Tip-time against Lafayette is slated for 7:00 p.m.

