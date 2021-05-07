SU Men’s Lacrosse star, Chase Scanlan, arrested Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chase Scanlan was arrested Friday by the Syracuse Police Department in the Manley Fieldhouse parking lot and booked for criminal mischief and harassment charges, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Scanlan, who leads the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program in goals, was suspended last month after an off-field incident. Head Coach John Desko reinstated Scanlan April 26, 2021 but has refused to answer questions about the situation since Scanlan’s reinstatement.

Chase Scanlan is currently in custody of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

