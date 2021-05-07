Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

SU Men’s Lacrosse star, Chase Scanlan, arrested Friday

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chase Scanlan was arrested Friday by the Syracuse Police Department in the Manley Fieldhouse parking lot and booked for criminal mischief and harassment charges, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick. 

Scanlan, who leads the Syracuse men’s lacrosse program in goals, was suspended last month after an off-field incident. Head Coach John Desko reinstated Scanlan April 26, 2021 but has refused to answer questions about the situation since Scanlan’s reinstatement. 

Chase Scanlan is currently in custody of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office. 

Stick with NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com for further updates. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 
CuseFootball
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now