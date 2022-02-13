SU winning streak snapped falling at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, falling at Virginia Tech 71-59.

With 6:56 to play, Buddy Boeheim would tie the game at 54. The Hokies answered by going on a 13-0 run to put the game away.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange, scoring a game-high 21 points. Joe Girard III was the only other SU player in double figures with 16 points.

Justyn Mutts was a force all night long for Virginia Tech. Mutts finished the night with a triple double, 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Syracuse shot just 37% from the field (24-64). The loss drops SU to 13-12 overall (7-7 in the ACC).

SU returns to action next Saturday at home against Boston College.

