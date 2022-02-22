SU wins OT thriller over Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forty minutes weren’t enough to decide this one. Syracuse was pushed to overtime by Georgia Tech but was able to survive a frantic final possession to pull out a 74-73 victory.



Buddy Boeheim was held scoreless in the first half, but finished with 15 points. Buddy was 5-for-20 from the field. Joe Girard chipped in with 12 points, 5 assists on 3-for-15 from the field.



Jimmy Boeheim was terrific in the first half for the Orange, scoring 15 of his 20 points before intermission. Jimmy and Cole Swider both went for a double-double. The oldest Boeheim son finished 20 points and 10 rebounds. Swider scored 18 points and pulled down 12 boards in the victory.



With the win, Syracuse improves to 15-12 overall and 9-7 in conference play. Next up is a trip to Notre Dame on Wednesday.