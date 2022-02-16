SU women drop close one at home to Florida State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, falling at home to Florida State 73-67.

Chrislyn Carr was one of four SU players in double figures, leading the way with 20 points. Teisha Hyman posted her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Morgan Jones paced the Seminoles with a game-high 21 points.

The loss drops Syracuse to 11-13 overall (4-10 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Thursday at home against Virginia Tech.

