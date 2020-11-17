SU women’s basketball team to play Lincoln on December 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The No. 23 ranked SU women’s basketball team will have their home opener on Wednesday, December 2 when they face Division II’s Lincoln Lions. The game is set for 7 p.m.

This will be the first time the two schools meet.

Last year, Lincoln posted a record of 23-6, and went 12-3 in conference play. The Lions lost in the first round of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament. The Lions earned their first national ranking in the school’s Division II era, and this year, they have scheduled contests with four Division I teams.

The Orange went 16-15 last year, and return four of its five starters. Tiana Mangakahia will be back after sitting out last season while battling Stage 2 breast cancer.