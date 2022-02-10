SU women’s lacrosse players added to Tewaaraton Award watch list

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Five members of the Syracuse women’s lacrosse squad are members of the 2022 Tewaaraton Award Watch List, which was announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 by the Tewaaraton Award Foundation. The list includes the top players from all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse.

Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk, seniors Megan Carney, Sarah Cooper and Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell are among the 51 women’s players highlighted as early contenders for the 2022 Tewaaraton Award, which goes to the top college lacrosse player. The Orange’s five selections are the second-highest total for any school in the nation, one behind North Carolina’s six.

Hawryschuk returns to the field after missing all but one game in 2021 due to a season-ending knee injury. She enters the season ranked sixth on Syracuse’s career points leader list with 254 and fifth in career goals (209).

Carney played in just 13 games last season due to a season-ending injury but still posted career highs in points (69) and goals (49). Carney scored four or more goals in seven games in 2021 and posted her 100th career goal.

Cooper led the Orange and ranked second in the ACC in ground balls per game (2.29) in 2021. The defender recorded career highs in ground balls (48) and tied her career best with 33 caused turnovers. Cooper helped Syracuse hold its opponents to less than 10 goals nine times last season.

Meaghan Tyrrell ranked third in the final 2021 NCAA statistics in points (112), seventh in goals (68) and 10th in assists. She recorded seven or more in six games last season, including a career-high 10 against Louisville and in the victory against Loyola in the NCAA Tournament second round.

After playing on the first midfield line for most of last season, Emma Tyrrell moved to attack for the final eight games. In those contests, she scored three or more goals five times. Tyrrell ranked fourth on the team in points (58) and goals (42).

The No. 3 Orange open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11 against Stanford in the Carrier Dome at 6 p.m.