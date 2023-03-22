SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse’s star guard on the women’s basketball team, will utilize her fifth year of eligibility and return to Syracuse for the 2023-24 season. Fair has scored 2,675 career points and ranks third among active players in NCAA Division I basketball.

2 is back 😳 pic.twitter.com/zOGc7g08Mk — Dyaisha Fair (@DyaishaFair) March 22, 2023

Fair has scored in double figures in all 32 games this season and is averaging 20.0 points per game. She is a finalist for WBCA Division I Coaches’ All-America and was an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First Team selection. She led the ACC in steals per game and earned All-Defensive Team honors as one of the toughest defenders in the league.

Fair and the Orange (20-11) face Columbia (25-5) in the Super 16 of the Women’s NIT on Friday night at 7 p.m.