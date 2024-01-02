SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) — Syracuse sophomore Quadir Copeland , who helped lead the Orange past Pittsburgh on Dec. 30, has been named ACC Player of the Week.

Copeland contributed a career-high 22 points and added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in 22 minutes of play off the bench. Copeland converted 4-of-8 shots from the field, 1-of-2 3-point tries, and 13-of-15 from the foul line. The Orange defeated the Panthers, 81-73.

He enters tonight’s game with #14/15 Duke ranked fifth in scoring average (8.4 ppg.) and first in rebound average (5.7 rpg.) for the Orange.

Syracuse has won five straight outings and stands at 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.