SU’s Sean Tucker named Doak Walker Award candidate

DALLAS (WSYR-TV) — After a stellar freshman season, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has been named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, an honor given out to the nation’s top running back.
Last season, Tucker ran for 626 yards in just nine games. It is the third-highest total by an Orange freshman.
Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, which is voted on by a selection committee, will be announced in December.
The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.