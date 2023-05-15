SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will play in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament quarterfinals after defeating Johns Hopkins, 25-8, in the second round at the SU Soccer Stadium. The Orange tied the school record for most goals in a game in the victory, which improved their record to 17-2 this season.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Tyrrell combined for 17 points in the victory. Emma Tyrrell scored a career-high seven goals, which tie for the most goals by a ‘Cuse player in an NCAA Tournament game. She finished with eight points. Meaghan Tyrrell led all players with nine points (6g, 3a) and became the Orange’s all-time NCAA Tournament points leader with 54 in her career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Emma Tyrrell scored the first of three straight goals at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter, breaking a 2-2 tie. She completed her hat trick with 13 seconds on the clock, giving the Orange a 5-2 lead after the first 15 minutes.

Meaghan Tyrrell had a hat trick in the second quarter and her third goal of the day with four seconds on the clock sent Syracuse into the locker room with a 12-6 halftime lead.

Tyrrell’s goal just before intermission was the first of six straight for the Orange as they took a 17-6 lead with 12:14 to go in the third quarter. Ava Angello snapped Johns Hopkins’ (9-9) scoring drought with her second of the day, but it was all Orange the rest of the way.

OF NOTE

Meaghan Tyrrell increased her season point total to 105, which tie her for seventh place on Syracuse’s single-season record list. She joins Alyssa Murray ’14 as the only two players in program history to record 100 points in a season three times during their career. Tyrrell also increased her career total to 413, which tie her for sixth place on the all-time Division I points list.

Tyrrell led a balanced offense that featured eight different goal scorers. Natalie Smith scored a career-high four goals, while Megan Carney had a hat trick. Olivia Adamson dished out three assists and recorded a game-high 12 draw controls, which helped the Orange to a 22-12 advantage in the draw circle.

While the offense was clicking, the Syracuse defense was once against solid as it held the opponent to 10 goals or less for the 11th time this season. Delaney Sweitzer made 11 saves, while Coco Vandiver caused two turnovers and picked up two ground balls.

UP NEXT

Syracuse will face James Madison on Thursday, May 18 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Game time and ticket information will be announced on Monday. The winner of that game will advance to Championship Weekend in Cary, N.C.