SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Orange fans have been pleased with Sean Tucker’s performance over the past two seasons, and as he gears up for the 2022 season as one of the nation’s premier players, Syracuse Athletics unveiled his official Heisman Trophy campaign slogan and microsite.

Fans wait with bated breath after games for Sean to tweet his stat line and the team result in a matter-of-fact manner that has made him a viral sensation after his record-breaking performances. #PL34SED combines Sean’s number with his iconic catchphrase that he is “pleased with his performance” after all of his outstanding games.

The phrase’s origins with Sean pre-date his time with ‘Cuse – the announcement of his first offer and his commitment to play at Syracuse also featuring the phrasing, bringing this campaign full circle as he embarks on his third season at Syracuse with numbers that already place him among some of the program’s all-time greats.

In addition to the hashtag, Cuse.com/PL34SED will serve as the official hub for all things Sean Tucker this season. The microsite features videos and information on Sean, as well as links to purchase Sean’s officially licensed merchandise.

Cuse.com/PL34SED will be updated throughout the season as he breaks more records and posts more pleasing performances in front of Orange Nation. The sophomore back is already on the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award Watch Lists this preseason and has been named a preseason All-American by a host of publications.