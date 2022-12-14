SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Tuesday night the Syracuse football team losing a star player to its secondary. Sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut announcing on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal.

https://twitter.com/BallgameDuce/status/1602838872152756224/photo/1

Chestnut becomes the ninth Syracuse player to enter the portal since the regular season ended. In his two seasons at Syracuse he tallied 83 tackles and four interceptions. He was third-team All-ACC member in 2021 and received an honorable mention selection in 2022.

Chestnut joins defensive lineman Steve Linton, defensive lineman Josh Hough, defensive back Jeremiah Wilson, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, offensive lineman Chad Schuster, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, wide receiver Dom Foster, and wide receiver Anthony Queeley in the transfer portal.