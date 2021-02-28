Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Syracuse draws the No. 5 seed for the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team clinched the No. 5 seed in next week’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Orange are set to face the winner of the No. 12/13 matchup between Pitt and Boston College (Weds., 2 p.m.) on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

The first, second and third round games will be televised on regional sports networks (YES Network locally) and the semifinal and championship games will be carried by ACC Network and ESPN2, respectfully.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face No. 4 seed Florida State at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

‘Cuse (12-7, 9-7 ACC) swept the Panthers and Eagles in the regular season going 4-0 in the two series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CuseFootball
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now