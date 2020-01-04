Syracuse drops heartbreaker to Notre Dame

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse saw their three-game winning streak snapped, falling to Notre Dame 88-87 at the Carrier Dome on Saturday.

SU led 84-81 with 1:33 left to play. John Mooney put the Irish up 86-84 with 36 seconds to play. Prentiss Hubb followed that up, by hitting two free throws to extend the Notre Dame lead to four. With less than a second to play Joe Girard III pulled SU to within one with a three, but it wasn’t enough. Notre Dame would run out the time, picking up their first ACC win of the season.

Syracuse raced out to a 40-37 lead at halftime. Elijah Hughes scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half.

The game saw 36 lead changes, as the two teams combined to make 30 three-pointers.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange in the loss, scoring 23 points (7-12 from three-point range). Freshman Joe Girard III added 20 points. Marek Dolezaj had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Notre Dame’s John Mooney poured in a game-high 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the win for the Irish.

Syracuse drops to 8-6 overall (1-2 in the ACC). Notre Dame improves to 10-4 (1-2 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on Tuesday when they host Virginia Tech at 9 p.m.