CHARLOTTE, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse attackers Meaghan Tyrrell and Emma Ward have been named to the ACC Women’s Lacrosse All-Tournament team after leading the Orange to the semifinals.

Both Tyrrell and Ward posted seven points in the ACC Tournament. Tyrrell led the Orange with five points (2g, 3a) in the quarterfinal victory against Virginia Tech. She added a pair of goals against North Carolina in the semifinals. Ward had a hat trick against the Hokies to go along with an assist before scoring twice against the Tar Heels.

Syracuse advanced to the ACC Tournament for the seventh time since joining the ACC.