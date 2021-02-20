Syracuse erases 20-point deficit to beat Notre Dame

Feb 20, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) tries to move past Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Trey Wertz (2) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange erased a 20-point deficit to beat Notre Dame at the Carrier Dome Saturday 75-67. This ties the largest comeback by any ACC team this season.

The Orange outscored the Irish 24-5 over an eight-minute stretch to get within one. Syracuse took it’s first lead of the game when Buddy Boeheim knocked down his fifth 3-pointer with only 7:36 to play to put Syracuse on top 62-60. SU never let up and kept a lead the remainder of the game.

Orange junior guard Buddy Boeheim led the way for the Orange with a career-high 29 points. Marek Dolezaj joined Buddy in double-figures. He chipped in 18 points and six rebounds.

With this win, Syracuse improves to 13-6 overall (7-5 in the ACC).

Syracuse has now won six of its last eight games. Next up for the Orange is a trip to Duke on Monday. Tip-time scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.