SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse (13-10, 6-6) battled #6/4 Virginia (17-4, 9-2) even through the first 35 minutes of play but the Cavaliers broke open a 57-57 tie and scored 10 of the last 15 points in a 67-62 triumph.

Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Orange.

Virginia’s Kihei Clark keyed the 10-5 run in the last 4:12 play, contributing a 3-pointer and two free throws. Mintz managed to help Syracuse get back within two, 64-62, after tallying a jumper and two free throws with 1:47 left. An Orange defensive stop gave Syracuse the ball down a basket but Ben Vander Plas drew a charge on Edwards and Jayden Gardner connected on a jumper that provided the visitors with a 66-62 advantage with 33 seconds left.

Virginia connected on its first five shots, including two 3-pointers, and made two free throws to sprint ahead 14-6 in the first four minutes. Eight of the initial 14 Cavalier points came from Gardner.

The Orange responded with six straight points to cut into UVA’s advantage. Maliq Brown, making his second career start, sandwiched a dunk and a layup around a Mintz jumper and SU trailed by two, 14-12, with 13:42 left in the opening half.

Two minutes later, Joseph Girard III connected on his first 3-pointer of the night, narrowing UVA’s edge to a single point, 18-17.

When Virginia extended its advantage back to six, 23-17, Syracuse put nine straight points on the board. Justin Taylor scored five unanswered points and Mintz followed with back-to-back baskets to push the Orange in front, 26-23, with under eight minutes remaining before halftime.

The game was tied three times in the last three minutes before the squads headed to the break with Virginia clinging to a 36-35 lead.

The ‘Hoos returned from the break and constructed a 8-2 run, led by Jayden Gardner with four points. Four minutes into the second stanza, Virginia held a 44-37 lead.

Syracuse utilized a commanding 14-2 stretcg to take a 51-46 edge with 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Chris Bell cut the deficit to one with a 3-pointer dished from Edwards and added a trio at the line after being fouled from beyond the arc. Mintz and Edwards split six points in the effort.

UVA’s Armann Franklin used back-to-back 3-pointers to jump back in front before Edwards made a free throw and layup to tie things up, 57-57.

The Orange will be back in action on Saturday, Feb 4, as they meet Boston College on the road. Tip-off in Boston, Mass. is slated for 5:00 p.m. and the pairing will air live on the ACC Network.