Syracuse falls to No. 17 Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Orange (8-7 overall, 1-4 ACC) lost 74-65 in Sunday afternoon’s matchup against #17 Duke (11-2, 2-1). Alaysia Styles recorded her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also added a block, steal, and assist. Styles shot 5-for-10 from the field, good for a team-high 50 percent. Teisha Hyman led the Orange in scoring with 23 points and added five rebounds, a steal and a block.

The Blue Devils scored the first points of the game off a Meila Goodchild three-pointer. The Orange responded quick with an Alaysia Styles floater. Syracuse earned its first lead of the game with 3:40 left in the quarter, going up 10-9 on a Christianna Carr three-ball. Syracuse responded with an 8-0 run to go up 14-9 and closed the first quarter with an 18-17 lead.

Duke began the second frame with an 11-4 run up to the media timeout and extended its lead to 12 for the Orange to trail at halftime, 40-28. In the first half, the ‘Cuse defense forced eight turnovers and had six steals.

Syracuse opened the third on a 10-5 run, forcing Duke head coach Kara Lawson to call timeout. The Blue Devils bounced back to maintain the lead 59-48 at the end of the quarter.

The Orange trailed by 12 at the fourth quarter media timeout. Syracuse rallied out of the timeout, only allowing two points to Duke and closing the gap to eight before the Orange called their first timeout of the game. Alaina Rice secured a final layup for the Orange at the buzzer.

Acting head coach Vonn Read played seven athletes in the contest. Six scored, and three of the six scored in double figures. Christianna Carr had 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Chrislyn Carr added eight points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Alaina Rice tallied six points, five assists, and five rebounds. Naje Murray recorded nine points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Duke led with a diverse offense, utilizing 11 players, eight of whom scored. The Blue Devils had 27 points off their bench. The Orange held Elizabeth Balogun, who averages 11.5 points per game, to just one in her 20 minutes of play.

The Orange hit the road for a two-game trip beginning on Thursday, Jan. 13, when they face #3 Louisville at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACCNX through the ESPN app.