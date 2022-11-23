BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the second straight night, the SU players found themselves working overtime at the Empire Classic in Brooklyn. Unlike Monday night though, it was the opponent that dominated the extra session. St. John’s outscored Syracuse 11-4 in the overtime and remained unbeaten with a 76-69 victory.



Judah Mintz led the Orange in scoring. The freshman point guard scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half. Next in line was Jesse Edwards, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Chris Bell and Benny Williams were the two other SU players in double-figures with 12 and 11 points respectively.



After going for a career-high 31 points on Monday against Richmond, Joe Girard struggled with a 1-for-10 shooting performance from the field. He finished with just four points in 38 minutes of action against St. John’s.



With the loss, Syracuse drops to 3-2 on the young season and will next be in action Saturday at home against Bryant. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament a season ago and are led by former Liverpool High School star Charles Pride.