Syracuse falls to top-seeded Cardinals in ACC semifinals

Syracuse’s Kiara Lewis runs the point under pressure from Louisville’s Elizabeth Balogun in the semifinals of the Women’s ACC Basketball Tournament, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Greensboro Coliseum. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal/Pool)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Playing without two of their starters, the Syracuse women’s basketball team gave top-seed Louisville everything they could handle, before falling to the Cardinals 72-59 in the ACC semifinals.

SU star guard Tiana Mangakahia missed her third straight game, after suffering a lower-body injury in Syracuse regular season finale against NC State. Freshman Priscilla Williams sat out on Saturday, after being taken to the hospital on Friday. Syracuse athletics stated that Williams was recovering and that she watched the semifinal game from her hotel room.

Louisville would jump on SU early, racing out to a 19-13 lead after one. The Cardinals used a 10-4 run to start the second quarter to extended their lead to 28-17. Syracuse though would pull to within seven at halftime.

With seven minutes to play, Emily Engstler’s three pulled the Orange to within 61-53. Louisville though would hang on, advancing to the ACC Championship game.

Engstler finished with a game-high 21 points and ten rebounds.

Syracuse drops to 14-8 overall. Next up for the Orange, the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA women’s selection show in March 15th at 7 p.m.