Syracuse football kicks off spring practice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Spring practice kicked off yesterday for the Orange, with the first workout open to the media Monday.

SU has a lot to accomplish over the course of these next few weeks especially on the offensive side of the ball. There is a new offensive coordinator in Robert Anea as well a a couple of new position coaches working with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Dino Baber addressed the media after practice and said spring ball is all about techniques and fundamentals. He wants his team to get bigger, stronger, and faster.

The Orange and Blue scrimmage is set for April 1st. Spring practice concludes a week later on the 9th.