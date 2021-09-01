Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Syracuse football looks to start strong in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the 4th straight year the SU football team opens its season on the road. For the second time since 2018, the Orange will face a MAC opponent to open the season. Back in 2018, Syracuse defeated Western Michigan 55-42 in the season opener.

On Tuesday, the SU players met with the media for the last time before facing Ohio. To the players, they would like nothing more than to start the season off with a win.

Syracuse and Ohio will kickoff at 7 p.m. down in Athens, Ohio on Saturday night.

