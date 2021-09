SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team officially began practice on Tuesday, September 28, with an afternoon workout at the Carmelo K. Anthony Center.

Jim Boeheim, is embarking on his 46th season as head coach at his alma mater.

Syracuse has exhibition games scheduled with Pace on October 27 and Le Moyne on November 1. The regular-season opener is against Lafayette on November 9.