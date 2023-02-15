SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

After coming so close to beating good opponents so many times this season, the Orange finally got one to go their way. Jesse Edwards broke a 70-70 tie with just under two minutes to play as Syracuse scored its first win over a ranked opponent this year, edging #23 NC State 75-72.

All five starters scored in double figures for SU. Judah Mintz led the way with 20 points and nine assists. Jesse Edwards was next in line with an 18-point, 16-rebound performance which included a couple of big plays at both ends of the court late in the contest.

Joe Girard finished with 14 points, Chris Bell added 11, while Maliq Brown chipped in with 10.

Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack with a triple-double. Joiner went for 15 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

With the victory, Syracuse improves to 16-10 overall, 9-6 in the ACC. Next up is a visit from Duke on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The Orange and Blue Devils are tied for sixth place in the conference standings with Wake Forest.