SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse has scheduled a first-time meeting with New Hampshire on Monday, Nov. 6, at the JMA Wireless Dome.

New Hampshire, a member of the America East Conference, posted a 15-15 record last season. Coach Nathan Davis is preparing for his second season in charge of the Wildcat program.

Adrian Autry, a former standout player and associate head coach with the Orange, enters his first year at the Syracuse helm. The Orange were 17-15 a season ago in the last year of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim’s 47-year tenure.

The Orange return starting forwards Benny Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg.), a junior, and sophomore Chris Bell (6.6 ppg.). Syracuse has added transfer guard JJ Starling (11.2 ppg.), a native of Baldwinsville, N.Y., who played at Notre Dame last season, and Auburn transfer Chance Westry. Guard Judah Mintz (16.3 ppg.), a member of the ACC All-Freshman Team, is participating in the NBA Draft process while retaining the option to return to Syracuse.

Syracuse men’s basketball season tickets are on sale online at cuse.com/tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849). Season Tickets start as low as $250.

2023-24 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 27 Fri. DAEMEN UNIVERSITY (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 1 Wed. COLLEGE OF ST. ROSE (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 6 Mon. NEW HAMPSHIRE TBD JMA Wireless Dome

(schedule includes previously announced games)