SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

From 2016-2021 Syracuse Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae was a coach at Virginia.

On Wednesday, Anae released the following statement on the deaths of Virginia players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry:

“I have profound sorrow for the families and have had unspeakable grief since I found out. I have unbelievable love for the outstanding young men that they were. My sentiment is gratitude to the families for trusting me to be a part of recruiting, developing and mentoring these young men. It has been the highlight of my coaching career. I’ll always be tied to them with my heart and soul.

To the current UVA players and the University, athletic department and football families: God bless our journey as we press forward. Love you all and miss you all.”

-Coach Anae