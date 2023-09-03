SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The 134th season of Syracuse football kicking off with a dominating performance against in-state foe Colgate on Saturday. SU put up 23 points in the first quarter, rolling to a 65-0 win over the Raiders.

LeQuint Allen got the scoring started for the Orange, slamming in from three-yards out with 7:18 left to play in the first. Allen finished with 107 yards on the ground on 16 carries.

Just two minutes and 18 seconds later, SU was back in the end zone. Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader connected with Damien Alford on a 13-yard scoring strike.

SU would put up 23 points in the first quarter, highlighted by a Jeremiah Wilson 34-yard pick-six.

Syracuse would race out to a 37-0 halftime lead, holding Colgate to just two first downs in the first half. SU would put up 28 more points in the third quarter, cruising to the blowout win.

Garrett Shrader set a career-high, tossing four touchdowns. Shrader finished 18-24, for 257 yards. Umari Hatcher led the Orange in receiving, hauling in four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Oronde Gadsden added six receptions for 57 yards and a score.

Seven different Syracuse players scored in the win over Colgate.

SU racked up 677 yards of total offense, limiting Colgate to 106 yards.

The 65 points scored is the most for Syracuse since 1998. Dino Babers improves to 7-1 all-time at Syracuse in season openers. Syracuse has won 17 straight games against Colgate, dating back to 1950. The Orange are also a perfect 21-0 against FCS teams.

Syracuse returns to action next Saturday, September 9th, at home against Western Michigan.