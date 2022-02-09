Syracuse stays hot with fourth straight win topping Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game Tuesday night, knocking off Boston College 73-64.

Cole Swider was one of four Syracuse players in double-figures, pouring in a game-high 21 points. Joe Girard added 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. Buddy Boeheim chipped 14 points and six rebounds.

Syracuse shot 11-24 from three-point range. The defense limited Boston College to just 6-28 from behind-the-arc.

The win improves Syracuse to 13-11 overall (7-6 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Saturday in Blacksburg, Virginia against the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

