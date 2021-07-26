Syracuse to finish dead last in the ACC, according to preseason voters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a 1-10 season, the Syracuse football team has been tabbed to finish last in the ACC this football season.
Meanwhile, for the seventh straight season, Clemson has been selected as both the Atlantic and overall conference champion.
The last time Syracuse was picked to finish dead last in the ACC was 2018. That season Syracuse rattled off ten wins and a Champ Sports Bowl win over West Virginia.
Here is how the preseason poll played out (First-place votes in parenthesis):
ACC Preseason Poll
(147 total votes)
Overall Champion
Clemson – 125
North Carolina – 16
Miami – 3
Virginia – 1
Georgia Tech – 1
NC State – 1
Atlantic Division
Clemson – 1,028 (146)
NC State – 804 (1)
Boston College – 638
Florida State – 510
Wake Forest – 472
Louisville – 462
Syracuse – 202
Coastal Division
North Carolina – 979 (109)
Miami – 881 (28)
Virginia Tech – 582 (3)
Pitt – 576 (1)
Virginia – 540 (2)
Georgia Tech – 340 (4)
Duke – 218