Syracuse to finish dead last in the ACC, according to preseason voters

Sep 26, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers reacts from the sidelines against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Following a 1-10 season, the Syracuse football team has been tabbed to finish last in the ACC this football season. 

Meanwhile, for the seventh straight season, Clemson has been selected as both the Atlantic and overall conference champion. 

The last time Syracuse was picked to finish dead last in the ACC was 2018. That season Syracuse rattled off ten wins and a Champ Sports Bowl win over West Virginia. 

Here is how the preseason poll played out (First-place votes in parenthesis): 

ACC Preseason Poll 
(147 total votes) 
  
Overall Champion 
Clemson – 125 
North Carolina – 16 
Miami – 3 
Virginia – 1 
Georgia Tech – 1 
NC State – 1 
  
Atlantic Division 
Clemson – 1,028 (146) 
NC State – 804 (1) 
Boston College – 638 
Florida State – 510 
Wake Forest – 472 
Louisville – 462 
Syracuse – 202 
  
Coastal Division 
North Carolina – 979 (109) 
Miami – 881 (28) 
Virginia Tech – 582 (3) 
Pitt – 576 (1) 
Virginia – 540 (2) 
Georgia Tech – 340 (4) 
Duke – 218 

