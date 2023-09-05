SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University football player has been named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week, and he’s only a freshman.

19-year-old running back Ike Daniels earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors after his performance in his first collegiate game against Colgate.

The Syracuse freshman carried the ball 11 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in the second half, helping the Orange win 65-0.

A native of Stafford, Virginia, Daniels entered the game in relief of starting running back LeQuint Allen – who earned the offensive team game ball for his 106-yard rushing day with a touchdown – and Juwaun Price, who carried the ball six times for 18 yards.

In the end, Syracuse offense put up 677 yards, which is a new program record.

Syracuse next hosts Western Michigan on Saturday where kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in the JMA Dome.