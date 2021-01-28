Syracuse women bounce back with win over Pittsburgh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Thursday night the Syracuse women’s basketball team snapped their two-game losing streak, knocking off Pittsburgh 80-57. It’s Syracuse 19th straight win over Pitt.

The Orange raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back. Syracuse would build 41-26 lead after two quarters. SU would close the game on a 27-6 run, sealing the win for the Orange.

SU redshirt junior Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points on three triples.

As a team, Syracuse had five players score in double-figures. Emily Engstler posted her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Kiara Lewis chipped in 12 points and 7 assists. Freshmen Priscilla Williams and Kamilla Cardoso both added 11 points a piece.

Syracuse improves to 8-3 overall (5-3 in the ACC).

Next up for the Orange, Notre Dame comes to town on Sunday. It will be an 11 a.m. tip at the Carrier Dome. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.