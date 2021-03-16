Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Syracuse women draw 8-seed in NCAA Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid as the No. 8 seed in the Riverwalk Region of the NCAA Tournament Monday. SU will face No. 9 seed South Dakota State. It’s a rematch of Syracuse’s last NCAA Tournament game in 2016. The Orange lost to South Dakota State in the first round, 75-64.

The Orange have made eight-straight NCAA Tournaments under head coach Quentin Hillsman. SU has played in 11 NCAA Tournaments and has a 9-11 record all-time record.

Syracuse enters the NCAA Tournament with a 14-8 record. The Orange finished the regular season 12-7 and went 2-1 at the ACC Tournament, beating Boston College and Florida State before losing to No. 1 seed Louisville in the semifinals.

South Dakota State finished the 2020-21 season with a 21-3 record, including 14-0 in the Summit League. The Jackrabbits are making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance, including each of the past three. 

No. 8 Syracuse will face No. 9 South Dakota State Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

