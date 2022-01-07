Syracuse women drop second straight falling at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, M.A. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (8-6 overall, 1-3 ACC) battled Boston College (10-4, 1-2) in a 71-95 loss Thursday evening. Syracuse was led by Alaina Rice who scored a season-high 17 points, recorded six rebounds, and three steals. The Orange return to the Carrier Dome on Sunday, Jan. 9, when they host No. 17 Duke.

Teisha Hyman added 17 points, four steals and two assists. Christianna Carr had 11 points with three rebounds and two assists. Naje Murray tallied 11 points in her return to the court, in addition to seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Christianna Carr earned nine points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist, while Alaysia Styles notched six points, three steals and a block in her return to action for the Orange.

Boston College was led by Marnelle Garraud who recorded 21 points for the Eagles. Boston College had 10 players record points. As a team, they shot 57.6 percent from the field, and went 11-for-22 from behind the arc.

Tip-off against Duke is set for 2 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on regional sports networks. For fans in the Syracuse area, the game will be blacked out on YES Network but can be streamed live on ACCNX through the ESPN app.