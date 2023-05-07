INDIANAPOLIS (SU ATHLETICS)– Syracuse is the No. 2 seed in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament and earn a first-round bye. The Orange will take on the winner of the Johns Hopkins-Massachusetts matchup in the second round on Sunday, May 14 at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Syracuse enters the national tournament with a 16-2 overall record. Syracuse’s strength of schedule ranks second in the nation in the latest NCAA statistics as the Orange have posted five top 10 wins this season.

The at-large invitation marks the 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and the second under the direction of head coach Kayla Treanor. Syracuse has an all-time record of 23-19 In tournament play. The Orange have advanced to Championship Weekend eight times and played in the national championship game in 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Both UMass and Johns Hopkins earned at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The No. 13 Minutewomen have a 16-2 overall record and posted a 9-0 mark in regular-season A-10 play. The Blue Jays are 8-8 this season, including a 4-2 record against Big Ten competition during the regular season. UMass and Johns Hopkins will play Friday at the SU Soccer Stadium.

Syracuse has won all 10 meetings against Massachusetts, including a 17-8 victory in 2017. Should the Blue Jays advance to the second round it would be the first meeting against the ‘Cuse.

The Orange played 10 games against teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament field. Syracuse was 8-2 in those contests. Three of the top four seeds in this year’s national tournament are from the ACC. Overall, five of the 29 teams in the NCAA Tournament are from the ACC.

Game times and ticket information for next week’s first and second rounds will be announced on Monday.