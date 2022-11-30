WEST LAFAYETTE, I.N. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Teisha Hyman led Syracuse (5-2) with a season-best 26-point outing in an 87-78 loss to Purdue (7-1) in the final edition of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday night.

Two Orange performers joined Hyman in double figures. Asia Strong recorded a double-double composed of a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dyaisha Fair added 16 points.



‘Cuse cut Purdue’s lead to six points by keying together a 20-10 run in an attempt to jump in front. Dyaisha Fair led the effort by logging nine points within the stretch, making it a 78-72 game in favor of the Boilermakers with just under three minutes left to play. That was as close as the Orange would get before falling to Purdue. Lasha Petree led the Boilmakers with a game-high 31 points.

‘Cuse will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 4, as the squad will head to New Haven, Conn. to face Yale. Tip-off is slated for 12:00 p.m. and the matchup will stream on ESPN+.