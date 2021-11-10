Syracuse women open season with blowout win over Monmouth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After an offseason of turmoil, the Syracuse women’s basketball team opened the season in impressive fashion by blowing out Monmouth 87-46.

Vonn Read, serving as the acting coach for the Orange, picked up his first win in his head coaching debut.

Up 49-28 at halftime, Syracuse opened the third quarter on a 21-0 run, soaring past the Hawks.

Chrislyn Carr paced the SU attack with 15 points. Jayla Thornton added 12 points and Christianna Carr chipped in 11 points.

Syracuse shot nearly 53 percent from the field and forced 33 turnovers.

SU returns to action on Sunday at noon. The Orange opens ACC play hosting Notre Dame. Syracuse will honor former SU great Felisha Legette-Jack by retiring her jersey on Sunday.