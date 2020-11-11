Syracuse women’s basketball ranked 23rd in Preseason AP Poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse Ranked #23 in AP Preseason Top-25 Poll
Syracuse, N.Y. – For the sixth time in the last seven years Syracuse begins the season as a nationally-ranked team. The Orange debuted at No. 23 in the Associated Press Preseason Women’s Basketball Top-25 Poll announced Tuesday afternoon.
Syracuse is one of four teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference to earn a preseason ranking. Louisville and NC State are in the top-10 checking in at No. 5 and No. 8, respectively, while Notre Dame is one spot ahead of ‘Cuse at No. 22.
Syracuse went 16-15 before the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the return of point guard Tiana Mangakahia, four of five starters back and the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, eyes will be on the Orange this season. Mangakahia missed the entire 2019-20 season while battling Stage 2 breast cancer. She was given an Extension of Eligibility waiver by the NCAA last month.
The Orange were picked to finish third in the ACC in both the ACC Coaches’ and Blue Ribbon Panel Preseason Polls. Mangakahia and senior guard Kiara Lewis, two All-ACC First Team selections in previous seasons, are on the Preseason All-ACC Team while freshman center Kamilla Cardoso has been named one of five on the ACC Newcomer Watch List.
Syracuse’s highest AP Top-25 ranking in program history was No. 11 on Nov. 21, 2016.
Associated Press Preseason Top-25
1 South Carolina (29)
2 Stanford (1)
3 Connecticut
4 Baylor
5 Louisville
6 Mississippi State
7 Arizona
8 NC State
9 UCLA
10 Oregon
11 Kentucky
12 Maryland
13 Texas A&M
14 Arkansas
15 Iowa State
16 Indiana
17 Northwestern
18 Oregon State
19 DePaul
20 Ohio State
21 Gonzaga
22 Notre Dame
23 Syracuse
24 Missouri State
25 Michigan
() first place votes