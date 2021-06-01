Syracuse Women’s Lacrosse falls to Boston College in NCAA Championship

TOWSON, M.D. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – A second-half scoring run by No. 4 Boston College led the Eagles to a 16-10 victory against No. 3 Syracuse in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Tournament national championship on Sunday, May 30. The Orange end the season with a 17-4 record.



“We did everything we could,” head coach Gary Gait said. “I thought we prepared well and knew they were a very good offense that really could put the ball in the back of the net. For a while we were in the game. Unfortunately, our offense kind of sputtered when we went down a player. That really made the difference.



“It’s been an incredible year. It has been an incredible year with players stepping up. Preseason player of the year Emily Hawryschuk goes down, Megan Carney goes down, we still managed to get to the championship game. I’m super proud of the coaching staff, all the players, all the support staff who helped us get through this crazy year.”



The first half featured back-and-forth action as neither team was able to pull away. Back-to-back goals by Emily Ehle and Sam Swart gave the Orange (17-4) a 6-5 lead, but Boston College (18-3) responded with a 4-1 scoring run to take their largest lead of the half at 9-7. Freshman Emma Ward found the back of the net for the second time with 23 seconds left on the clock to cut the deficit 9-8 at halftime.



Boston College pulled away after intermission. The Eagles netted the first three goals of the second half to take a 12-8 lead. Maddy Baxter briefly halted the run with a goal off a restart, but Boston College scored three more to take a 15-9 lead with 13:39 remaining.



Meaghan Tyrrell scored on the assist from Ward at the 7:25 mark to cut the deficit to five, but that was as close as the Orange could get.