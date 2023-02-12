SOUTH BEND, IND. (SU ATHLETICS) – A hard-fought effort came up short against No. 10 Notre Dame in Purcell Pavilion on Sunday. The Orange held a two-point advantage at the end of three quarters, but the Fighting Irish came away on top, 73-64. Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 22 points while Georgia Woolley had 17 points, three assists and three rebounds. Dariauna Lewis recorded her second consecutive double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds), and tenth of the season.



Notre Dame (19-4, 10-4 ACC) closed the first half on a 15-2 run over the final 7:25 of the frame, to take a 36-24 lead to the locker room. The Irish utilized their size advantage over Syracuse (16-10, 7-8 ACC), outscoring the Orange 14-4 in the paint in the first half.

The Orange came into the second half battling back into the game and tied the game at 47 with a 3-pointer from Fair. Syracuse closed the quarter with a two-point lead over the Irish, 54-52. ‘Cuse outscored Notre Dame 30-16 in the period to get back into the game.

In the final quarter of play both teams traded scores throughout the period. Syracuse held Notre Dame to a three-point lead from the 5:45 – 2:34 mark, but the Irish extended the lead to five on a layup from Olivia Miles. Notre Dame did not let up the lead for the remainder of the contest.



“We showed resiliency in the second half, showed that we’ve got some gumption, that we belong in this conference. When we get better, we’re going to be really good.”



Syracuse had its second consecutive strong third quarter against a ranked opponent. Syracuse outscored ND 30-16 in the period. The Orange shot 71 percent from the field and were three-of-three from behind the 3-point arc. The effort was reminiscent of Thursday’s 31-14 advantage in the third quarter during a win over No. 14 North Carolina.

Syracuse continues its two-game swing road trip with a visit to Tallahassee, Fla to face No. 19/24 Florida State in the Donald L. Tucker Center. It will be the first time this season that both teams have met this season. Opening tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.