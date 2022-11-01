SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mikel Jones, Syracuse star linebacker and defensive captain, was named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award.

The award is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker and selects fifteen FBS players to be semifinalists.

The finalists will be named on November 21 by the committee.

According to Syracuse Athletics, Jones currently leads the Orange defense in tackles with 69 and ranks 16th nationally in total defense. He also ranks third on the team with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. Additionally, Jones has a forced fumble and fumble recovery on the season.



Syracuse Football heads to Pittsburgh on Saturday and kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it on ACC Network.