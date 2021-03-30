Syracuse’s Kadary Richmond enters the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that Syracuse freshman guard Kadary Richmond has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Richmond appeared in all 28 games for the Orange this season. He averaged more than six points and three assists per game.
He made his first career start against Niagara this season and tallied 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks to help lead SU to a 75-45 win.
He also helped Syracuse to an upset victory against #16/14 Virginia Tech with 13 points off the bench. The 6’5″ freshman also led the Orange in steals this season.
Tuesday afternoon, Coach Boeheim released a statement that read:
“I want to thank John Bol, Rob and Kadary for all they contributed to the Syracuse program. I especially want to thank Rob and Kadary for the key role they played in the success we had at the end of the year. We all wish them the best.
“Our staff is looking forward to working with the returning players who gave us a great postseason performance and who provide us with proven experience.”Syracuse MBB Coach Jim Boeheim