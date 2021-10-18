Syracuse’s Sean Tucker named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second straight week

SYRACUSE, NY – OCTOBER 15: Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange runs the ball as Trenton Simpson #22 of the Clemson Tigers looks to make a tackle during the first half at Carrier Dome on October 15, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Greensboro, NC (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second week in a row.

The nation’s second-leading rusher with 948 yards on 155 carries (6.1 avg.) and is also leading the team with 224 yards through the air. On Friday night against Clemson, he became the first player to rush for more than 100 yards against the Tigers, going for 157 yards.

It was his fifth-straight 100-yard game, which ties Curtis Brinkley (2008) for the program record.

He also entered the top-20 in single season rushing yards (948) through just seven games and is on pace to shatter Joe Morris’ single-season record of 1,372.

A member of both the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award Watch Lists, Tucker is also second nationally in all purpose yards with 167.4, doing so without returning any kicks.

Syracuse will hit the road to Virginia Tech on Saturday at 12:30. The game will be televised on ACC RSN (YES Network locally). Visit cuse.com/tickets or call 888-DOME-TIX to purchase your tickets to remaining games. Click here for Syracuse’s current public health guidelines and expectations for attendees.