Syracuse’s two-game win streak comes to an end

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse’s two-game winning streak came to a close Monday night falling to No. 8 Virginia on the road.

Virginia’s Sam Hauser and Jay Huff led the eighth-ranked Cavaliers with 21 points each. Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 three-pointers.

Sophomore guard Quincy Guerrier led the Orange with 15 points. Alan Griffin followed with 13.

The Orange slowly chipped away in the first half and got to within four late in the half, the Cavaliers would pull away in the second half.

Syracuse falls to 9-5 (3-4 in the ACC). As for Virginia, the Cavaliers improve to 11-2 overall and remain unbeaten in conference play at 7-0.

Next up for Syracuse is NC State at home in the Carrier Dome Sunday. Tip-time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

