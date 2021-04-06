Syracuse’s Woody Newton enters the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, NY. (WSYR-TV) –

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that Syracuse freshman forward Woody Newtown has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Newton made his Syracuse debut in the win against Niagara. He recorded nine points, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Newton also had nine points and a team-best eight rebounds in Syracuse’s win over Rider. He also tallied nine points and four rebounds in SU’s win at Boston College.

Newton is the fourth SU player to enter the portal this off-season. He joins joins Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak.