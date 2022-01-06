“The game turned all because of turnovers:” Jim Boeheim following loss at Miami

MIAMI, F.L. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team dropped its second straight game, falling at Miami 88-87 on Wednesday night.

Syracuse blew a 14-point halftime lead, giving up 58 points to the Hurricanes in the second half.

Joe Girard III led SU, scoring 26 points in the loss to the ‘Canes. Jesse Edwards added 22 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.

SU drops to 7-7 overall (1-2 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action on Saturday at Wake Forest.

To watch the full Jim Boeheim press conference following the loss to Miami, click on the video player above.