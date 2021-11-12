The pursuit of bowl eligibility resumes for Orange football Saturday

Dino Babers and the Orange return from their bye week to take on Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quite often in recent years, the start of the college basketball season would mean that Orange fans no longer needed to pay attention to the football season. That, however, is not the case in 2021.

In a remarkable turnaround the last few weeks, Dino Babers and company have taken what looked to be a losing season and turned it into a promising one.

Syracuse is one win away from bowl eligibility. That would obviously mean a lot to the coaches, it would mean a lot to the program, but Dino Babers says that most importantly he wants to earn one more victory for the seniors. “They’ve already done so much for the University, for the community, for myself, and for themselves,” Babers said on Monday at his weekly news conference. “But I wish we could treat them with one more win so they know they’d have an opportunity to do something and not necessarily be home for Christmas. When you’re in a football family, that IS your Christmas wish.”

SU faces a Louisville team that has lost three games this season in the final seconds, much like the Orange.

The Cardinals are led by their dual-threat quarterback, Malik Cunningham who has 15 rushing touchdowns this season. That’s the most rushing touchdowns of any quarterback in the country. Garrett Shrader is second in the country in that category with 13 rushing touchdowns.

The kickoff is set for noon on Saturday. The game can be seen on the YES network and can be heard on the radio on TK99.

Syracuse is considered a slight underdog. After Louisville, SU will face back-to-back ranked opponents to close out the season. The Orange will visit NC State on November 20 and will host Pittsburgh the following week.