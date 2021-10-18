Tommy DeVito becomes the latest Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #13 of the Syracuse Orange passes during the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Carrier Dome on September 11, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Sunday night, Syracuse redshirt junior quarterback Tommy DeVito became the latest Syracuse player to add his name to the transfer portal.

DeVito started the season as the Syracuse starting quarterback. After three games, Tommy DeVito was replaced by Garrett Shrader and he hasn’t played since.

In three games this season, DeVito was 32-52 for 388 yards passing. He threw two interceptions and had one passing touchdown. DeVito also ran for 90 yards and a TD this season.

After redshirting in 2017, Tommy DeVito appeared in 27 games, making 18 starts.